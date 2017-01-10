Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high quality equipment for right-of-way maintenance and agriculture. Their products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, agricultural implements and related after market parts and services. They emphasize high quality, cost efficient products for their customers and strive to develop and market innovative products while constantly monitoring and containing their manufacturing and overhead costs. “

Shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) traded up 2.20% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.13. The company had a trading volume of 20,481 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $899.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.78. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $48.26 and a 12-month high of $79.59.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/alamo-group-inc-alg-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold/1146570.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the second quarter worth $108,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the second quarter worth $121,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Alamo Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. The Company operates in Industrial, Agricultural and European segments. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, pothole patchers, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements and related aftermarket parts and services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.