Alambic Investment Management L.P. Sells 19,300 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited by 257.7% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 770,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after buying an additional 555,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited by 49.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 334,625 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited by 56.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after buying an additional 322,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited by 78.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 654,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 288,317 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited by 345.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 196,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) traded up 1.13% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. 94,260 shares of the stock traded hands. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $500.84 million, a P/E ratio of 206.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company earned $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post $0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited news, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 81,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,680,706.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 3,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $85,439.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of power semiconductors. The Company’s portfolio of power semiconductors includes approximately 1,600 products, as of June 30, 2016. The Company’s product portfolio consists of two categories: power discretes and power integrated circuits (ICs).

