Alambic Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 49.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,200 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.95% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 738,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 208,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 73.6% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) traded up 0.75% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.39. 58,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $163.58 million, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Robert C. Griffin sold 8,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $46,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Bovee sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $111,945.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,709.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc is a supplier of a range of cab-related products and systems. The Company operates through two segments: the Global Truck and Bus Segment (GTB Segment) and the Global Construction and Agriculture Segment (GCA Segment). The GTB Segment manufactures and sells products, which include Seats, Trim, sleeper boxes, cab structures, structural components and body panels, and mirrors and wiper systems.

