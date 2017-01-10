Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Akorn, Inc. manufactures and markets diagnostic and therapeutic pharmaceuticals in specialty areas such as ophthalmology, rheumatology, anesthesia and antidotes, among others. They also market ophthalmic surgical instruments and related products. Customers include physicians, optometrists, wholesalers, group purchasing organizations and other pharmaceutical companies. They also provide contract manufacturing services. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vetr raised Akorn from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.97 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Akorn in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Jefferies Group set a $24.00 target price on Akorn and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on Akorn in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a sell rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Akorn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akorn presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.47.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) traded down 0.3491% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.5211. 295,006 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.2375 and a beta of 1.12. Akorn has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $38.73.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.04 million. Akorn had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Akorn will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akorn by 400.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Charlemagne Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akorn during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akorn by 74.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akorn during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akorn during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, as well as private-label over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products and animal health pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: Prescription Pharmaceuticals and the Consumer Health.

