Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,809 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,761,000. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,934 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) traded up 0.40% on Tuesday, reaching $70.28. 1,462,164 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $71.04.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business earned $584.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. FBR & Co upgraded Akamai Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 18,276 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.70 per share, with a total value of $999,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 23,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,048.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company’s across the globe distributed platform comprises approximately 200,000 servers in over 1,400 networks in over 120 countries. It is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services.

