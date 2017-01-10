Aircastle Limited (AYR) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aircastle Limited in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. FBR & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aircastle Limited in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aircastle Limited from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Aircastle Limited in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle Limited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aircastle Limited currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) opened at 21.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.64. Aircastle Limited has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00.

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business earned $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.93 million. Aircastle Limited had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aircastle Limited will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Aircastle Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Aircastle Limited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other Aircastle Limited news, insider Joseph Schreiner sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $167,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,708 shares in the company, valued at $619,273.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYR. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aircastle Limited by 6.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 33,251 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aircastle Limited by 1.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,831,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after buying an additional 33,451 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aircastle Limited by 16.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,019,000 after buying an additional 291,742 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aircastle Limited by 1.0% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 651,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Aircastle Limited by 5.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in investing in aviation assets, including acquiring, leasing, managing and selling utility commercial jet aircraft. The Company operates through leasing, financing, selling and managing commercial flight equipment segment.

