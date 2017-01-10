AIRBUS GROUP SE UNSPON ADR EA REPR 0.25 (EADSY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AIRBUS GROUP SE UNSPON ADR EA REPR 0.25 (NASDAQ:EADSY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

AIRBUS GROUP SE UNSPON ADR EA REPR 0.25 (NASDAQ:EADSY) traded up 0.06% on Thursday, hitting $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,728 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. AIRBUS GROUP SE UNSPON ADR EA REPR 0.25 has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $53111.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.87.

