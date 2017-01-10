Airbus Group (EADSY) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Airbus Group (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Separately, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Airbus Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Airbus Group (OTCMKTS:EADSY) opened at 17.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.00. Airbus Group has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $17.22.

