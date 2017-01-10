Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on A. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays PLC raised Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a $51.00 price target on Agilent Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) opened at 48.14 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $48.63. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, insider Mark Doak sold 3,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $182,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul N. Clark sold 4,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $213,138.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

