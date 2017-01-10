AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. decreased its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in AGCO Corporation were worth $103,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation by 28.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation by 19.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 24,578 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO Corporation during the second quarter worth about $1,782,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation by 15.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation by 70.1% in the second quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 218,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 90,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) opened at 60.49 on Tuesday. AGCO Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.17.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The business earned $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AGCO Corporation had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AGCO Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGCO Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of AGCO Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of AGCO Corporation from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on shares of AGCO Corporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $122,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Corporation Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts around the world. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

