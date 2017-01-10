Aetna Inc. (AET) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aetna from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Vetr raised shares of Aetna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.19 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aetna in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aetna has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Shares of Aetna (NYSE:AET) opened at 123.18 on Wednesday. Aetna has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.11 and a 200 day moving average of $118.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The company earned $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aetna will post $8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Aetna Inc. (AET) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/aetna-inc-aet-now-covered-by-analysts-at-piper-jaffray-companies/1145883.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Aetna’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments increased its position in Aetna by 54.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 794,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,080,000 after buying an additional 280,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Aetna by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,954,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,951,000 after buying an additional 80,962 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Aetna by 5.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 175,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,382,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Aetna by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,732,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Aetna by 24.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 90,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment’s products and services consist of medical, pharmacy benefit management services, dental, behavioral health and vision plans offered on both an insured basis and an employer-funded, or administrative services contact, basis and emerging businesses products and services, such as accountable care solutions (ACS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.