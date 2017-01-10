AENA SA EUR10 (ANNSF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of AENA SA EUR10 (NASDAQ:ANNSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Shares of AENA SA EUR10 (NASDAQ:ANNSF) opened at 137.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.08 and its 200-day moving average is $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25. AENA SA EUR10 has a 12-month low of $105.85 and a 12-month high of $146.28.
