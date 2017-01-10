Aegon NV (AEG) Receives $5.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEG. ING Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon NV in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays PLC upgraded Aegon NV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America Corporation set a $5.00 price objective on Aegon NV and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aegon NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP boosted its stake in Aegon NV by 57.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Aegon NV by 65.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aegon NV by 8.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aegon NV by 1,914.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) opened at 5.44 on Tuesday. Aegon NV has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $6.09. The firm’s market cap is $11.16 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42.

Aegon NV Company Profile

AEGON N.V. is a life insurance, pensions and asset management company. The Company’s segments include Americas, Europe, Asia, Asset Management, and Holding and other activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States, Brazil and Mexico, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

