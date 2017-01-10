Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) traded down 3.84% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. 9,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. The firm’s market capitalization is $67.28 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,424,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 36,868 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,365,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,591,000. VHCP Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,527,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 154,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

