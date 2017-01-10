Advisor Group Inc. Has $8,107,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Banced Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $951,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 178,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the second quarter. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 174,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded up 0.114% on Tuesday, reaching $65.725. 3,948,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.251 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $71.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/advisor-group-inc-has-8107000-stake-in-qualcomm-incorporated-qcom/1146803.html.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Vetr raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen and Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 2,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Derek K. Aberle sold 11,621 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $763,267.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.