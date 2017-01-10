Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $242.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $265.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AYI. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.77.
Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) opened at 202.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.37. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $169.42 and a 12-month high of $280.89.
Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.16. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company earned $821.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post $9.46 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.83%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Acuity Brands Company Profile
Acuity Brands, Inc is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America and other international markets. The Company operates through North American segment. The Company offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications.
Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.