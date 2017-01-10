Actua Corporation (ACTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actua Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Actua Corporation is a multi-vertical cloud company. The Company brings the power of the cloud to vertical markets and processes, including insurance, public sector communications and compliance. It operates in two business segments: the core reporting segment and the venture reporting segment. The Company’s core reporting segment includes those companies in which its management provides strategic direction and management assistance. Its venture reporting segment includes companies to which it generally devote less capital than it does to its core companies and, therefore, in which it holds relatively smaller ownership stakes than it does in the core companies. Actua Corporation, formerly known as ICG Group Inc Common Stock, is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Actua Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of Actua Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTA) traded up 1.08% during trading on Monday, hitting $14.05. 39,604 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $517.45 million. Actua Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58.

Actua Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Actua Corporation had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Actua Corporation will post ($0.27) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raymond Kirk Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Actua Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,311,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Actua Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,046,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE raised its position in Actua Corporation by 31.8% in the second quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE now owns 248,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 59,796 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Actua Corporation by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 321,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Actua Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,213,000 after buying an additional 45,509 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Actua Corporation

Actua Corporation, formerly ICG Group, Inc, is a multi-vertical cloud technology company. The Company operates through two segments, which include the vertical cloud segment and the vertical cloud (venture) segment. The Company’s vertical cloud-based businesses include Bolt Solutions Inc (Bolt), Folio Dynamics Holdings Inc (FolioDynamix), GovDelivery Holdings, Inc (GovDelivery) and VelocityEHS Holdings, Inc (VelocityEHS), which operate in the commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, wealth management, government communications and environmental, health and safety (EH&S) markets, respectively.

