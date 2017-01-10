Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) Receives Hold Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their hold rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a report published on Monday. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI set a $23.00 target price on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen and Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) traded down 0.47% during trading on Monday, hitting $21.20. 169,484 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. The company’s market capitalization is $978.00 million. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.22. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $135.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/acorda-therapeutics-inc-acor-receives-hold-rating-from-cantor-fitzgerald/1146568.html.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, insider Richard P. Batycky sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $41,878.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,916 shares in the company, valued at $932,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ron Cohen sold 40,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $833,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 519,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,787,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the identification, development and commercialization of therapies that restore function and recovers the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its commercial products include Ampyra, Fampyra, Zanaflex Capsules and a generic version of the capsules, Zanaflex tablets and Qutenza.

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.