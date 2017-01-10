Achaogen, Inc. (AKAO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Achaogen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant, or MDR, gram-negative infections. The Company is developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae. Achaogen, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

AKAO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Achaogen in a report on Thursday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Achaogen in a report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen and Company upgraded Achaogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Achaogen in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Achaogen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) traded up 0.27% during trading on Monday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,702 shares. Achaogen has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The stock’s market cap is $412.59 million.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 143.44% and a negative net margin of 147.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Achaogen will post ($2.31) EPS for the current year.

In other Achaogen news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAO. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Achaogen during the second quarter worth $17,870,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Achaogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,228,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Achaogen by 241.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 629,309 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Achaogen by 852.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 143,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 128,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Achaogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. The Company is developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae (CRE).

