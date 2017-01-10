Achaogen, Inc. (AKAO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Achaogen in a report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen and Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Achaogen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Achaogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Achaogen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Achaogen in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) opened at 14.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The firm’s market cap is $411.49 million. Achaogen has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. Achaogen had a negative net margin of 147.80% and a negative return on equity of 143.44%. Achaogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Achaogen will post ($2.31) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Achaogen news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $6,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Achaogen during the second quarter valued at about $17,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Achaogen by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 34,751 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Achaogen by 100.3% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 28,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Achaogen by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Achaogen during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achaogen, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. The Company is developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae (CRE).

