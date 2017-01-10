Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $101,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 792.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 3,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) opened at 32.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.61. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post $0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of retail properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the United States. The Company’s segments include Core Portfolio, Funds and Structured Financing. The Company conducts its operations through Acadia Realty Limited Partnership.

