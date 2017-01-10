Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) CEO Sells $1,829,700.00 in Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $1,829,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, October 13th, Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 108,163 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $10,437,729.50.

Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) opened at 63.62 on Tuesday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $128.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 69.87%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 106.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post $3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at about $12,294,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at about $5,055,000. Geneva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 164.2% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at about $6,389,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at about $1,244,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Communications, Inc is a provider of coherent interconnect products for communications networks relied upon by cloud infrastructure operators and content and communications service providers. The Company’s product family includes AC100-MSA, AC100-CFP, CFP2-ACO and AC400 Flex. Its AC100-MSA product family includes AC100-G, AC100-S and AC100-C.

