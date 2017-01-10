Aberdeen Asset Management plc (ADN) Earns Underperform Rating from BNP Paribas

Aberdeen Asset Management plc (LON:ADN)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by BNP Paribas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 240 ($2.92) price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential downside of 10.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.86) price target on shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group cut their price target on shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc from GBX 254 ($3.09) to GBX 221 ($2.69) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.22) price target on shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc in a report on Monday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 273.20 ($3.32).
Shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc (LON:ADN) opened at 265.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 303.61. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.41 billion. Aberdeen Asset Management plc has a 52 week low of GBX 208.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 354.40.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Asset Management plc’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.
Aberdeen Asset Management plc Company Profile
Aberdeen Asset Management PLC is a United Kingdom-based asset manager. The Company operates through asset management for reporting and control purposes. The Company is managed as a single asset management business, with multiple investment strategies of equities, fixed income and property, complemented by a solutions business, which provides multi asset, alternatives and quantitative investment capabilities.
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asset Management plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asset Management plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.