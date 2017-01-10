Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has $13.33 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. RBC Capital Markets set a $12.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch Company and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. FBR & Co upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch Company from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group lowered Abercrombie & Fitch Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wunderlich reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.85.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) traded up 2.45% on Monday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,932 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.56 million, a P/E ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $32.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Abercrombie & Fitch Company had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $821.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/abercrombie-fitch-company-anf-upgraded-to-buy-by-vetr-inc/1146482.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Abercrombie & Fitch Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company by 107.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,833 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 78,106 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,284,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,412,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company by 22,789.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 195,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 194,853 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company by 27.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 415,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 89,268 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company by 79.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 508,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 224,700 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Company

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (A&F) is a specialty retailer that operates stores and direct-to-consumer operations. Through these channels, the Company sells products, including casual sportswear apparel, including knit tops and woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, jeans and woven pants, shorts, sweaters and outerwear; personal care products, and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids and Hollister brands.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.