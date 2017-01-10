AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Stake Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,123,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,713 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $323,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) opened at 64.21 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $104.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.77% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post $4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 61.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Vetr raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.83 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

In related news, CFO William J. Chase sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $390,654.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,593,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and markets therapies that address a range of diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceutical products segment. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases, in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, as well as other serious health conditions.

