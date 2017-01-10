ABAXIS, Inc. (ABAX) Position Held by Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.

Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. held its stake in ABAXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,936 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ABAXIS were worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ABAXIS by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABAXIS by 10.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ABAXIS by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ABAXIS during the third quarter valued at $4,130,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in ABAXIS during the second quarter valued at $4,689,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABAXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABAX) traded down 11.54% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,474 shares. ABAXIS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59.

ABAXIS (NASDAQ:ABAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. ABAXIS had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. ABAXIS’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ABAXIS, Inc. will post $1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from ABAXIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. ABAXIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABAXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Northcoast Research cut ABAXIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $50.00 target price on ABAXIS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABAXIS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.95.

In related news, CEO Clinton Severson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $770,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,874,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Aron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $255,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,151 shares in the company, valued at $4,707,994.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About ABAXIS

Abaxis, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable blood analysis systems that are used in medical specialties in human or veterinary patient care to provide clinicians with blood constituent measurements. The Company markets and sells its products around the world through independent distributors and direct sales force.

