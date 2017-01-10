AB SKF (OTC:SKFRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AB SKF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays PLC cut AB SKF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

AB SKF (OTC:SKFRY) traded down 1.51% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95. AB SKF has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $19.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “AB SKF (SKFRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/ab-skf-skfry-rating-increased-to-hold-at-societe-generale/1146596.html.

About AB SKF

AB SKF is a Sweden-based company that operates as a supplier of products, solutions and services within rolling bearings, seals, mechatronics, services and lubrication systems. The Company’s services include technical support, maintenance services, condition monitoring, asset efficiency optimization, engineering consultancy and training.

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.