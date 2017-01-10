77,029 Shares in NCR Corporation (NCR) Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 77,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of NCR Corporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of NCR Corporation by 420.8% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NCR Corporation by 13,604.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of NCR Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR Corporation by 64.6% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) traded up 0.97% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 632,015 shares. NCR Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.85.

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business earned $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. NCR Corporation had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 73.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NCR Corporation will post $3.00 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “77,029 Shares in NCR Corporation (NCR) Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/77029-shares-in-ncr-corporation-ncr-acquired-by-convergence-investment-partners-llc/1147071.html.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCR. Zacks Investment Research raised NCR Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NCR Corporation from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, SVP Paul Langenbahn sold 18,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $748,926.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,366.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederick Marquardt sold 8,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $296,979.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,580.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation is a technology company that provides products and services that enable businesses to connect, interact and transact with their customers. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Retail Solutions, Hospitality and Emerging Industries. Its portfolio of self-service and assisted-service solutions serve customers in the financial services, retail, hospitality, travel and telecommunications and technology industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.