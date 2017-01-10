64,672 Shares in Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Viacom by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 42,454,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,599,000 after buying an additional 1,118,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viacom by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,352,000 after buying an additional 1,007,008 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Viacom by 19.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,729,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,770,000 after buying an additional 2,710,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Viacom by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,414,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,963,000 after buying an additional 261,769 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Viacom by 3.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,043,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,454,000 after buying an additional 288,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) traded up 0.16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.40. 4,369,066 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.30. Viacom Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Viacom had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Viacom Inc. will post $3.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

VIAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Viacom from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viacom in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Viacom in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Viacom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.84.

In other Viacom news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $696,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc (Viacom) is an entertainment content company that connects with audiences in over 160 countries and territories and creates compelling television programs, motion pictures, short-form video, applications, games, consumer products, social media and other entertainment content. The Company operates through two segments: Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

