46,306 Shares in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) Acquired by Dynamic Capital Management Ltd

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company by 5.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,960,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,528,000 after buying an additional 97,702 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company by 24.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company by 90.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 719,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after buying an additional 341,408 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company by 14.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 109,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company by 15.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) traded down 1.08% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.75. The stock had a trading volume of 546,332 shares. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.04.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $751 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.09 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Company will post $4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Standpoint Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Off Wall Street reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

In other Cooper Tire & Rubber Company news, Director John J. Holland sold 4,000 shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $151,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,866.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (Cooper) is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car and light truck tires. Cooper and its subsidiaries sell medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. It has four business segments: North America, composed of its operations in the United States and Canada; Latin America, composed of its operations in Mexico, Central America and South America; Europe, and Asia.

