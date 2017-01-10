3M Company (MMM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,421,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,397 shares during the period. 3M Company comprises 3.5% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in 3M Company were worth $955,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 3M Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,183,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,096,000 after buying an additional 822,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in 3M Company by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 16,477,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,602,000 after buying an additional 527,158 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in 3M Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,774,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,555,000 after buying an additional 425,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in 3M Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,004,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,758,000 after buying an additional 121,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in 3M Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,148,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,705,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) opened at 177.27 on Tuesday. 3M Company has a 52-week low of $134.64 and a 52-week high of $182.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.05.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. 3M Company had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business earned $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M Company will post $8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. 3M Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered 3M Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.96 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of 3M Company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on 3M Company from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vetr lowered 3M Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

In other 3M Company news, insider Julie L. Bushman sold 10,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.71, for a total transaction of $1,795,633.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,093 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,644.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie L. Bushman sold 10,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $1,803,560.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,695.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About 3M Company

3M Company is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Industrial segment serves markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. Its Safety and Graphics segment serves markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

