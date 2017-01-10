31,900 Shares in Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Coherent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 67.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Coherent by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Coherent by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 609,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,416,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in Coherent by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 43,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) traded down 1.48% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.13. 240,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.08 and its 200 day moving average is $112.00. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $144.43.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.76 million. Coherent had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post $7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on COHR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Coherent from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark Co. upped their price target on shares of Coherent from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.83.

In other Coherent news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,593 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $546,567.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bret Dimarco sold 4,951 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $594,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a photonics manufacturer. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, servicing and marketing of lasers and related accessories for a range of scientific, commercial and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Specialty Lasers and Systems (SLS) and Commercial Lasers and Components (CLC).

