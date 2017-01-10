1st Global Advisors Inc. Buys 2,918 Shares of Intel Corporation (INTC)

1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,414 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel Corporation were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 12.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 661,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 75,124 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 34,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 8.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 211,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 6.2% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) traded down 0.19% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.54. 15,918,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $173.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The chip maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business earned $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Intel Corporation had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post $2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Vetr upgraded Intel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.45 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BlueFin Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.74.

In other news, EVP Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 13,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $488,775.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 817 shares in the company, valued at $28,529.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 11,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $403,227.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,088.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company’s segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Software and Services (SSG) and All Other. CCG segment includes platforms designed for notebooks (including Ultrabook devices), 2 in 1 systems, desktops (including all-in-ones and personal computers (PCs)), tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components.

