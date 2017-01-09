Zvi Glasman Sells 20,000 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) CFO Zvi Glasman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $531,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,175.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) opened at 27.65 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fox Factory Holding Corp. had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business earned $109 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Jefferies Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fox Factory Holding Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory Holding Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded Fox Factory Holding Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after buying an additional 47,443 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. during the second quarter worth about $23,374,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 34.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. during the second quarter worth about $1,949,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 15.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 123,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures and markets performance ride dynamics products for customers across the world. The Company’s brand ride dynamics products are used primarily on bicycles (bikes), side-by-side vehicles (Side-by-Sides), on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

