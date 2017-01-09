Zacks: Twin Disc, Incorporated (TWIN) Given $11.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $11.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Twin Disc, an industry rank of 39 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Twin Disc, by 148.2% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc, by 15.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 282,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 38,691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Twin Disc, by 20.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Twin Disc, by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc, by 0.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, (NASDAQ:TWIN) opened at 15.74 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $180.71 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. Twin Disc, has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Twin Disc, (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. Twin Disc, had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Twin Disc,’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twin Disc, will post ($0.61) EPS for the current year.

Twin Disc, Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. The Company operates through two segments: manufacturing and distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and controls systems.

