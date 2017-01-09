Zacks: Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $44.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.27) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Scholastic Corporation an industry rank of 249 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholastic Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Scholastic Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Richard Robinson sold 1,800 shares of Scholastic Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,363,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,429,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen Oconnell sold 33,267 shares of Scholastic Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $1,598,479.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,241.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Scholastic Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,151,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Scholastic Corporation by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,920,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after buying an additional 160,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Scholastic Corporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,913,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,776,000 after buying an additional 61,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Scholastic Corporation by 6.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after buying an additional 72,150 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Scholastic Corporation by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 676,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,608,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) traded down 1.53% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 130,270 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33. Scholastic Corporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $49.38.

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business earned $623.10 million during the quarter. Scholastic Corporation had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Scholastic Corporation will post $1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Scholastic Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About Scholastic Corporation

Scholastic Corporation is a publisher and distributor of children’s books, a provider of print and digital instructional materials for pre-kindergarten (pre-K) to grade 12, and a producer of educational and entertaining children’s media. The Company operates through three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education and International.

