Zacks: Landauer, Inc. (LDR) Given $44.67 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Landauer, Inc. (NYSE:LDR) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.67 (Sell) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $44.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Landauer an industry rank of 145 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Landauer (NYSE:LDR) opened at 50.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $482.97 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.26. Landauer has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $53.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39.

Landauer (NYSE:LDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Landauer had a return on equity of 89.28% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Landauer will post $1.80 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Landauer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Landauer during the second quarter valued at $350,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Landauer by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 43,370 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Landauer by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Landauer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Landauer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landauer Company Profile

Landauer, Inc is a provider of technical and analytical services to determine occupational and environmental radiation exposure. The Company is a provider of outsourced medical physics services, and a provider of radiology related medical products. The Company operates through three segments: Radiation Measurement, Medical Physics and Medical Products.

