Zacks: Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lancaster Colony Corporation’s rating score has improved by 16.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $147.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lancaster Colony Corporation an industry rank of 159 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LANC. Wedbush began coverage on Lancaster Colony Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research began coverage on Lancaster Colony Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 45,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation by 31.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation during the second quarter valued at $5,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) opened at 140.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.84. Lancaster Colony Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.78 and a 12 month high of $145.99.

Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.30 million. Lancaster Colony Corporation had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Corporation will post $4.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lancaster Colony Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.31%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The Company’s food products include Salad dressings and sauces, Vegetable dips and fruit dips, Frozen garlic breads, Frozen Parkerhouse style yeast rolls and dinner rolls, Premium dry egg noodles, Frozen specialty noodles, Croutons and salad toppings, Flatbread wraps and pizza crusts, and Caviar.

