Zacks: Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Kronos Worldwide’s rating score has improved by 14.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kronos Worldwide an industry rank of 58 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,578,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after buying an additional 188,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 73,087 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,094,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 573,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 531,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 37,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) opened at 13.25 on Monday. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.54 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,994.01%.

WARNING: “Zacks: Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/zacks-kronos-worldwide-inc-kro-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages/1144616.html.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc is a producer and marketer of titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments, a base industrial product that is used in a range of applications. The Company, along with its distributors and agents, sells and provides technical services for its products in approximately 100 countries with sales in Europe and North America.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kronos Worldwide (KRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.