Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Unit Corporation (UNT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UNIT CORP. is engaged in the land contract drilling of oil and natural gas wells, the development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties, and the marketing of natural gas. Its principal areas of operations are located in the Anadarko and Arkoma Basins, which cover portions of Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Arkansas and has additional producing properties located in other states, including but not limited to, New Mexico, Louisiana, North Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Alabama and Mississippi. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNT. KLR Group cut shares of Unit Corporation from a hold rating to a reduce rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. National Securities lifted their target price on shares of Unit Corporation from $21.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) opened at 30.25 on Tuesday. Unit Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. The company’s market capitalization is $1.56 billion.

Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $153.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. Unit Corporation had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unit Corporation will post ($0.47) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Unit Corporation by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,113,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after buying an additional 250,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Unit Corporation by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,757,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,893,000 after buying an additional 265,075 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Unit Corporation by 8.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,162,000 after buying an additional 232,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Unit Corporation by 4.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,347,000 after buying an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Unit Corporation by 38.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after buying an additional 431,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Unit Corporation is an oil and natural gas contract drilling company. The Company has operations in the exploration and production and mid-stream areas. The Company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling and Mid-Stream. It is primarily engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties, the land contract drilling of natural gas and oil wells, and the buying, selling, gathering, processing and treating of natural gas.

