Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sun Hydraulics Corporation (SNHY) to Strong-Buy

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ:SNHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sun Hydraulics is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance, screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds which control force, speed and motion as integral components in fluid power systems. The Company sells its products globally through independent distributors. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Sun Hydraulics Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ:SNHY) opened at 38.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.85. Sun Hydraulics Corporation has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $42.00.

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ:SNHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Sun Hydraulics Corporation had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business earned $45.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sun Hydraulics Corporation will post $0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sun Hydraulics Corporation’s payout ratio is 37.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 549,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics Corporation by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 87,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics Corporation by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,652,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,069,000 after buying an additional 27,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics Corporation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,006,000 after buying an additional 28,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Sun Hydraulics Corporation Company Profile

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (Sun) designs and manufactures screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds, which control force, speed and motion as integral components in fluid power systems. The Company operates through manufacturing and distribution of hydraulic components segment. The Company, at components level, designs and manufactures screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrates fluid power packages and subsystems.

