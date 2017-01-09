Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) to Strong-Buy

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a $108.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Post second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings release, RBC Bearings’ shares outperformed the Zacks categorized Machinery-General Industrial industry. Improved aerospace business and higher mining, semiconductor as well as marine sales are expected to boost the company’s revenues in the near term. Also, the company intends to improve its margins on the back of greater operational efficacy. Notably, as per the claims of President-elect Donald Trump; increased infrastructure and industrial spending would likely increase demand for the company’s services in the U.S. Over the last 30 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has moved north for fiscal 2018.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered RBC Bearings from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. William Blair raised RBC Bearings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) opened at 91.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average is $78.52. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $95.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.19.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post $3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $513,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $968,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 77.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 134.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in RBC Bearings by 98.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

