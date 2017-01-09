Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) to “Buy”

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Raymond James’ shares have underperformed the Zacks categorized Investment Brokers industry over the last six months. Elevated expenses due to regulatory changes and a highly competitive environment remain major concerns. However, the company remains well positioned to grow via acquisitions, supported by its strong liquidity position. Notably, the acquisition of U.S. Private Client Services unit of Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management along with two announced deals are expected to aid the company expand its market share. Further, the company remains committed towards enhancing shareholders’ value through impressive capital deployment activities.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) opened at 74.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average of $60.47. Raymond James Financial has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The business earned $1.46 billion during the quarter. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Raymond James Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial will post $4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Raymond James Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

In other Raymond James Financial news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $426,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,748.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,911,205.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,567,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,698,000 after buying an additional 370,101 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,008,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,727,000 after buying an additional 266,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,780,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,462,000 after buying an additional 95,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,849,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,291,000 after buying an additional 252,925 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,386,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, is a financial services company providing private client, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates in five reportable segments: Private Client Group; Capital Markets; Asset Management; RJ Bank, and the Other Segment.

