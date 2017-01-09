Zacks Investment Research Lowers TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “TripAdvisor is one of the largest online travel research companies in the world. Year to date, the stock has underperformed the Zacks characterised Electronic Commerec Industry. However, the secular growth trend in the online travel space, the company’s solid fundamentals, growth initiatives, partnerships to boost hotel bookings, strong focus on developing its mobile products, expansion into the international restaurant reservation space and improvement in user growth and engagement, especially related to mobile devices are likely to help the company to achieve desired results. Macro headwinds, increasing competition and uncertainty regarding the timeline for recovery of investments remain overhangs.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRIP. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America Corporation set a $41.00 price target on TripAdvisor and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a sector perform rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.98.

Shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) opened at 50.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $78.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 2.14.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business earned $421 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.31 million. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 21.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,128,581 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $779,867,000 after buying an additional 2,118,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,940,953 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $639,202,000 after buying an additional 206,520 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,646,137 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $609,442,000 after buying an additional 383,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,091,523 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $321,683,000 after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,037,477 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $323,910,000 after buying an additional 692,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s flagship brand, is a travel Website. The Company operates in two segments. The Hotel segment’s services include making hotel room nights available for price comparison and booking, including instant booking feature, as well as subscription-based hotel products, such as Business Listings, and transaction-based hotel products, such as Jetsetter and Tingo.

