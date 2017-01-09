Zacks Investment Research Lowers Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is a seaborne shipping and logistics company engaged in the transport and transshipment of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal and grain. It operates in three segments: Drybulk Vessel Operations, Tanker Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Company also engages in operating ports and transfer station terminals and handles vessels, barges, and push boats, as well as operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) remained flat at $1.62 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 249,692 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Navios Maritime Holdings has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company’s market cap is $172.41 million.

Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Navios Maritime Holdings had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $113.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Navios Maritime Holdings’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Holdings will post ($0.94) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Navios Maritime Holdings by 3.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Navios Maritime Holdings by 14.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 334,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Navios Maritime Holdings by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,220,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 111,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Navios Maritime Holdings by 241.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 108,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (Navios Holdings) is a global, vertically integrated seaborne shipping and logistics company. The Company is focused on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. It operates through two segments: the Dry bulk Vessel Operations and the Logistics Business.

