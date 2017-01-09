Zacks Investment Research Lowers Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Motorola Solutions have outperformed the broader industry on a year-to-date basis. The recent acquisition of Spillman Technologies has significantly expanded its product portfolio. However, the company's heavy reliance on government contracts as a source of revenue is a major concern as any cuts in government spending can hurt the company's performance. We are also concerned about the company's exposure to foreign exchange movements due to its global operations. Moreover, the company also has a weak balance sheet which is a worry for investors.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Motorola Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) traded down 0.19% on Wednesday, hitting $82.73. The stock had a trading volume of 133,993 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.35. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.44. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $87.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 190.73% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post $4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

In related news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 95,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $7,847,364.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 277.2% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 107.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $594,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 421,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,188,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 35.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. Its Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines, including Devices and Systems.

