Zacks Investment Research Lowers Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Estimates have been increasing since Molson Coors reported third quarter 2016 results, wherein earnings beat expectations but revenues lagged the same. Also, over the last one year, Molson Coors shares have been outperforming the Zacks Categorized industry. However, earnings of $1.03 per share declined 26.4% year over year due to lower revenues, higher tax rate, and higher brand investments, which were partially offset by positive mix and higher underlying U.S. equity income. A difficult economy, unfavorable currency and competitive pressure have also remained headwinds. Though the company’s recent acquisition of 58% stake in MillerCoors, cost savings efforts and marketing investments are encouraging, we note that the company has been struggling with weak sales volume trends since the past many years. Also, the company remains apprehensive about the fourth quarter as well.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TAP. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company from $129.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.00.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) opened at 99.79 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Brewing Company has a 12 month low of $80.78 and a 12 month high of $112.19. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day moving average is $101.62.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.75 million. Molson Coors Brewing Company had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Company will post $5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Molson Coors Brewing Company’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

In related news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 5,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $585,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,078,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Geoffrey E. Molson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.75 per share, with a total value of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $127,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company that operates as a brewer. The Company has a portfolio of brands, including Carling, Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Staropramen, as well as craft and specialty beers, such as Blue Moon, Creemore Springs, Cobra and Doom Bar. The Company operates through four segments: Molson Coors Canada (MCC or Canada segment); MillerCoors LLC (MillerCoors or U.S.

