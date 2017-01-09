Zacks Investment Research Lowers Insmed, Inc. (INSM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) traded up 1.35% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. 113,311 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The stock’s market cap is $881.75 million. Insmed has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post ($2.65) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, Director Myrtle S. Potter sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $82,700.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 68,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $821,849.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,037,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,750,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.5% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 5,054,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,839,000 after buying an additional 263,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,640,000 after buying an additional 157,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,392,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after buying an additional 124,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,547,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,467,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the segment of development and commercialization of inhaled therapies for patients with serious lung diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation (LAI), which is in late-stage development for patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung disease, a rare and often chronic infection that is capable of causing irreversible lung damage and can be fatal.

