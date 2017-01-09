Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gogo Inc. (GOGO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Gogo Inc. offers in-flight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions in-flights. It operates through Commercial Aviation and Business Aviation segments. The Company provides equipment for in-flight connectivity with voice and data services, wireless digital entertainment solutions. Gogo Inc. is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. “

Separately, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Gogo in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) traded down 0.49% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. 262,604 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $792.55 million. Gogo has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 441.18% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The company earned $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gogo will post ($1.56) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/zacks-investment-research-lowers-gogo-inc-gogo-to-sell/1144877.html.

In other news, insider Michael Small purchased 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 294,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,798.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 300,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,907,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gogo by 29.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 142,598 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 41.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter valued at $2,888,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter valued at $2,815,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter valued at $921,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the aviation industry across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW) and Business Aviation (BA).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.