Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gogo Inc. (GOGO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “Gogo Inc. offers in-flight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions in-flights. It operates through Commercial Aviation and Business Aviation segments. The Company provides equipment for in-flight connectivity with voice and data services, wireless digital entertainment solutions. Gogo Inc. is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. “
Separately, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Gogo in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.60.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) traded down 0.49% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. 262,604 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $792.55 million. Gogo has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 441.18% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The company earned $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gogo will post ($1.56) EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Michael Small purchased 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 294,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,798.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 300,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,907,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gogo by 29.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 142,598 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 41.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter valued at $2,888,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter valued at $2,815,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter valued at $921,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.
About Gogo
Gogo Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the aviation industry across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW) and Business Aviation (BA).
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.