Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cheetah Mobile Inc (CMCM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:CMCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cheetah Mobile Inc. engages in developing Internet security software. The Company operates a platform that offers mission critical applications for its users and global content distribution channels. Its mission critical applications include Clean Master; Battery Doctor; Duba Anti-virus; Cheetah Browser; Photo Grid and Antutu Benchmark. Cheetah Mobile Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Cheetah Mobile (NASDAQ:CMCM) traded up 3.30% on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. 249,501 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.34 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $18.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 7.2% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 108.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 28.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 125,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 27,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 30.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $141,000.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc is a holding company. The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries, variable interest entities (VIEs) and a VIE’s subsidiary are engaged in the provision of online marketing services, Internet value-added services, and Internet security services and others. The Company operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels for its customers, both of which are powered by its cloud-based data analytics engines.

